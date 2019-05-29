|
|
Frances E. Billings
PEORIA - Frances Evelyn Billings, 85, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by friends and family.
She was born on May 17, 1934, to Harold and Mable (Brown) Yeager. Frances married Roger C. Billings on February 13, 1988, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2012.
Frances leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Julie O'Neill; her friends, Carole Wolstenholne, Rita Dunlap, June Williamson and John Todden; her close friend, Lueshand Nunn, who cared for her until the end; and her East Bluff resident officer.
Fran retired from Manual High School in 1992 as student records clerk and receptionist. She also graduated from Manual High in 1952. Frances was involved with the East Bluff Neighborhood Association, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #265, Peoria Women's Bowling Association and Peoria Women's 600 Bowling Club. She was a litter advocate and enjoyed flea markets and antique collecting.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, with the Rev. Ryan H. Anderson. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery office for a special procession to the grave at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31.
Memorial donations may be made to Peoria Honor Flight or Peoria Rescue Ministries.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019