Frances Keehma
Frances Keehma
WASHINGTON - Frances Lillian Keehma, 96, of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:40 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Washington Senior Living.
She was born on October 28, 1924, in LeRoy, IL, to William D. and Inez Faye (Green) Canaday. She was the wife of Army veteran Roland Dale Keehma whom she married on April 6, 1947, in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death, along with her parents and one sister Hazel Carlson.
Surviving are her two daughters Brenda (Ralph) Ostrowski of East Peoria, IL and Lisa (Mark) Miller of Congerville, IL; grandchildren Tiffany (Mark) Raczkowski, Steffany (Adam) Kelley, Bradley Miller, and Natalie Miller. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren Kylie Brooks, Andrew Raczkowski and Dylan Kelley; one nephew Gary Carlson; and one niece Linda England.
Fran graduated from Leroy High School and was then employed by State Farm Insurance. Some years after her husband's death, she went to work for Szold's Clothing Store in Washington until they closed. She then took a position at Illinois Central College as a cafeteria cashier, retiring at age 82. Fran was a longtime member of the Washington Christian Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends, playing bridge, visits with family pets, drinking coffee, flower gardening, and taking care of her home in Washington for sixty years.
Private family services will be held at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington with Pastor Keith Ingold officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Washington Senior Living, Activities Department. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
