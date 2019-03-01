|
Frances L. Bierly
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Frances L. Bierly, 92, of Peoria Heights, passed away at 4:35am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Washington Christian Village in Washington.
She was born January 21, 1927 in Elgin, IL to the late Rev. Arthur and Jean Blackhall Riley. She married Richard Bierly on July 29, 1950 in Dana, IL; he preceded her in death in 2006.
Surviving are her children, Richard (Charlotte) Bierly of Washington, James (Judine) Bierly
of BlackHawk, CO, Rebecca (Robert) Pauli of Wadsworth, IL, and David Bierly of Peoria Heights; grandchildren, Jaime (Joe) Sparks and Kelley (Scott) Plichta; three great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Dorothy Fuller and Don Riley.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Frances was a second grade teacher at Loucks School in Peoria for many years, retiring from District 150. She loved to travel with her husband, enjoying time with family and playing bridge. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor James Frye will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or a
Frances' memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019