|
|
Frances Louise Zastrow
PEORIA - Frances Louise Zastrow, 87, of Peoria passed away at 4:58 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Louise was born in Sage, AR, on June 27, 1932, to Hayden M. and Thada Miller Cockrill. She married Virgil A. Zastrow on August 23, 1953, in Sage, AR. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2018, in Peoria.
Also preceding Louise in death was one son, David M. Zastrow.
Surviving are her daughter, Karen Williams of Peoria; her grandson, Timothy Williams; her granddaughter, Nicky Williams; one great-granddaughter, Isis Williams; and one sister, Helen Cockrill Sweeney.
Louise worked for Caterpillar as an Administrative Assistant, and then avidly pursued a career in Motherhood. Louise was blessed with the Gift of Hospitality and used that gift to host numerous events for the church and entertained many guests who worked for Caterpillar. Louise was a passionate believer in Jesus Christ and dedicated her activities to growing His Kingdom here on earth.
Louise was an active member of Vale Church (formerly Dayton Avenue Baptist Church), where services will be at 12 noon on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The Reverend Matt Vagle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Wilton Mortuary, and one hour before services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Mt. Hawley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vale Baptist Church, 3707 N. Dayton Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020