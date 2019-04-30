|
Frances "Pat" Mullens
PEORIA - Frances "Pat" Mullens, 75, of Peoria passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Peoria.
Pat was born on August 16, 1943, in Dixon, Illinois, to Robert and Katherine Giddings, who preceded her in death. She attended Dixon Schools and then went on to study nursing and nurse anesthesia at Charity Hospital of New Orleans, graduating in 1967. Pat was of the Catholic Faith.
Pat moved to Peoria and worked locally in her profession at Methodist Medical Center until 1985. She married Gayle Mullens on July 27, 1972, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2011.
Pat and Gayle owned and operated Knob Hill Kennel, offering the best in boarding for dogs, until Gayle's death. Together, they bred, raised and showed Norwegian Elkhound Dogs throughout the country and were active locally in different dog fancy groups.
Pat enjoyed her dogs, her friends, books, music and current events. She loved nothing more than discussing all types of issues with everyone and enjoyed many lively debates. Pat will be sorely missed by scores of comrades and colleagues. She was a loyal and devoted friend. She thoroughly appreciated the many kindnesses and support of her dear friends and considered herself to be rich with all the varied and wonderful people in her life.
A celebration of life will be held at Weaver Ridge Golf Club in Peoria on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friends are encouraged to bring a picture or a story about Pat to share.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Side Mission or the General Wayne A. Downing Home for Veterans.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019