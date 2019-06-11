Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Frances Rynearson Obituary
Frances Rynearson
HANNA CITY - Frances G. Rynearson, 87, of Hanna City, formerly of Yates City, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home.
She was born on December 25, 1931, to Ernest Lynn and Opal Hazel (VanDusen) Sprout in Yates City. She married Earl Rynearson on December 2, 1950, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 9, 1992.
She is survived by four children, Linda (Bob) Hood of Hanna City, Debby (Wayne) Martin of LaGrange, GA, Vera Smith of Creve Coeur and Earl C. Rynearson Jr. of Hanna City; one brother, David (Carol) Sprout of Yates City; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Oliver and Earnest Sprout; and two sisters, Nora Belle Rynearson and Helen Oliver.
Frances worked for Home Comfort in Princeville, IL, Tanners Orchard in Speer, IL, and Sanders Catering in Bartonville, IL.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood. A visitation will be held an hour before the service, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Yates City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club and the .
A special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice Care for all of their exceptional care and compassion.
To view France's tribute video, or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019
