Frances "Pete" Smith
MACOMB - Frances Harris "Pete" Smith, 94, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday May 31, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Macomb, Illinois.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1925, in Macomb, Illinois, to Claude "Pat" and Irene Harris Tiernan. She married James E. Smith on Aug. 23, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2004.
She is survived by 2 sisters, Patricia Roark of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Peg Sheehan of Decatur, Illinois; 5 children, Kathy Pelikon of Tomball, Texas, Patricia Smith of Macomb, Illinois, Susan (Tom) Flanagan of Peoria, Illinois, Jim Smith of Macomb, Illinois, and Tom (Shirley) Smith of Winfield, Illinois; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She graduated from St. Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana, in 1947. She was a homemaker all of her life. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and a member of the Macomb Country Club for 60 years. She was active in Loaves and Fishes for many years and St. Paul's Women's Guild, being known for volunteering her homemade pies. She enjoyed bridge clubs and was an avid golfer.
She was known for her generous spirit and ready smile and infectious laugh for all.
Our family on behalf of our Mother wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to Heartland Health Care Center for the wonderful care and love they showed "Petie" during her 3 year stay.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday June 6, 2020, at St. Paul Church in Macomb. Father Adam Stimpson will officiate. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School or Loaves and Fishes.
Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.