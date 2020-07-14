Francine "Fran" Leonard
PEORIA - Francine "Fran" Leonard, age 78, of Peoria, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Fran was born on May 9, 1942, in Peoria, Illinois, to George Raymond and Dorothy June (Herriman) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Lawrence R. Leonard.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Sherry (John Milus) Leonard of Peoria, IL; her grandchildren, Adam (Emily Hale) Leonard of Peoria, Michael Leonard and Justin Leonard; her sister, Bobbette Taylor of Chillicothe; her niece, Erin Taylor-Ikemire of Chillicothe; her great-nieces and nephews; and two aunts, Lila Catton of Princeville and Donna (June) Land of Peoria. Also surviving is her Godson, Ryan (Jill) Vaughan of Peoria.
Fran graduated from Chillicothe Township High School in 1960. She then worked for Caterpillar for 34 years, retiring in 2008 from the accounting department. She was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Church in Peoria. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and she enjoyed going on cruises and road trips.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Fr. Waylon Lawrence, Fr. Shawn Doubet and Deacon Ryan Vaughan will be officiating. Interment of ashes will also be at the church in the columbarium.
Memorials may be made to the church or the Fulton County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
.