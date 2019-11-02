|
|
Francis "Frank" Eaton
PEORIA - Francis Leander Eaton, age 95, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born June 25, 1924, in Peoria, the oldest son of five siblings, he was born to James L. and Ruth E. (Michael) Eaton. Frank graduated from Woodruff High School with the Class of 1942 and went on to honorably serve in the United States Navy during World War II. On January 29, 1947, he married Dorothy P. Knapp and together they cherished 42 years together. Dorothy passed away in 1989. One daughter, Alice; one son, Kevin; one brother; and three sisters also preceded him in death.
Frank worked as a foreman for CILCO for 33 years until his retirement in 1982. Frank was ordained a deacon in May of 1997, reaching senior status in 2008, serving at St. Thomas Catholic Church, while also being member of Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, Spalding Council #427 and Cursillo. He cherished times with his family, especially his grandchildren. Frank was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan K. Eaton of Albuquerque, N.M., and Jeannie (Gene) Pittman of Tecumseh, Mich.; five sons, David E. Eaton, Chuck (Linda) Eaton and Denny (David Blasco) Eaton, all of Peoria, Jerry (Carol) Eaton of Clive, Iowa, and Mark Eaton of Bartonville; one daughter-in-law, Ann of Beaufort, SC; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and over 25 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Frank's memory may be made to St. Thomas Education Fund or St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
