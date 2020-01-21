|
|
Francis "Snap" Hornung
BARTONVILLE - Francis "Snap" H. Hornung, 72, of Bartonville passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after being involved in a car accident.
Snap was born on July 7, 1947, to Harry and Marion Hornung. He married Susan "Sue" Pfefflinger on May 5, 1984.
He is survived by one sister, Pat (Gary) Harris; and two nephews, Brian (Kim) of Aruba and Kevin (Danielle) of Peoria. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews who he adored.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; and his parents, Harry and Marion Hornung.
Snap retired from Keystone after 43 years of service. He was well-known in Bartonville for all the volunteer work he has done and being active in the Bartonville American Legion and Bartonville Lions Club, where he served as President and Vice-President. At the time of his death, Snap was serving as 1st Vice-President of the Bartonville Lions Club and a member of the Bartonville VFW Aux, where he was a life member.
He worked Spoon River Drive for many years, making donuts, helping the Lions Club raise money for their many projects. He was a Peoria Chiefs Booster Club member, where he could be heard selling 50/50 tickets. He was an avid bowler and a huge fan of both the Peoria Rivermen and Bradley Braves. Snap just enjoyed helping anyone that needed help.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A funeral service will be Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bartonville Lions Club or Bartonville American Legion.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020