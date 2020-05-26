|
Francis "Tom" McIntyre
PEORIA - Francis Thomas McIntyre of Peoria passed away late Friday, May 22, 2020, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD.
Tom was a loving, loyal and hard-working husband and father who cherished his memories of growing up on the farm, playing high school football and traveling with his family.
Tom was born on June 16, 1938, in Peoria, the eldest son of Francis and Anne (O'Flaherty) McIntyre. He grew up in Brimfield as one of seven children. He attended a one-room schoolhouse at Nixon Grade School and moved onto Elmwood High School (class of 1956), where he was named an All-Conference football player. He attended Western Illinois University and later transferred to Michigan State University, where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
He began his career with Tabor Grain in 1962 at their Kankakee office. He opened a branch office in Peoria for Tabor later that year at the Peoria Board of Trade. He became a licensed commodity broker in 1964 and served on the Board of Directors of the Peoria Board of Trade for 30 years. Tabor Grain was acquired by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in 1976. He retired from ADM in 2002 after 40 years of service as a branch manager, grain merchandiser and commodity broker.
Tom enjoyed playing tennis, following the markets and working in the yard. He was an avid fan of Michigan State football and basketball games (Go Spartans!). He loved his trips to Ireland with his mother and, later, with Sue and Molly. Visiting his mother's birthplace in the Aran Islands and exploring his Irish heritage were special to him.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Molly of North Bethesda, MD; her husband, Marc Jeray; brothers, James McIntyre of Brimfield, John McIntyre of Elmwood and Joe McIntyre of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank and Patrick McIntyre; and sister, Catherine Watkins.
Tom will be missed dearly for his ever cheerful disposition, his strong sense of humor, his love of sharing stories and his unceasing optimism.
As a long-time parishioner of Holy Family Catholic church, a private funeral mass and interment will be held with Franciscan friars officiating. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date as circumstances allow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Holy Family Catholic Church or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020