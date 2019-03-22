|
Frank A. Mann
YATES CITY -- Frank A. Mann, 85, of Yates City, Ill., passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 21, 1933 in Peoria, Ill. to Albert and Faye (Reilly) Mann. He first married Eileen Salahub in 1958 in Peoria, Ill. She preceded him in death in August 8, 1993 in Peoria, Ill. He later married Sharon Combs on May 5, 2017 in Galesburg, Ill. She survives.
He also is survived by two daughters, Lori (Arthur) Stafford of Edwards, Illinois and Lisa Mann of Peoria, Ill.; two step-daughters, Angie (Calvin) Lewis of Bartonville, Ill. and Melissa (Kevin) Asbury of Yates City, Ill.; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; three sisters.
Frank worked 55 years as a ceramic tile setter in Central Illinois, working for Hunt and Hussett Tile Company, Midstate Tile and Terrazzo and Superior Tile Company. He was a U.S. Army Korean Conflict Veteran and a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post #979. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of American. He was a master wood carver specializing in animal figures. He loved working in his yard and as a master gardener.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the . You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019