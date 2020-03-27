|
Frank C. Kelso
BARTONVILLE -- Frank C. Kelso, 74, of Birch Tree, MO, formerly of Bartonville, IL, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Frank was born to Donald and Jesse (Blumstock) Kelso on July 22, 1945. He married Mary Lou Stewart on December 26, 1978; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Cheri (John) Archdale of Creve Coeur, IL, Donald Kelso of Birch Tree, MO, Felicia Collins of Peoria, IL, Chad (Della) Stewart of Peoria, IL and Monique (Tim) Stewart-Cunningham of Yukon, OK, along with eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Frank served in the United States Army, where he was honorably discharged before serving in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He worked at Caterpillar for 30 years before retiring in 1995.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020