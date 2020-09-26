Frank D. Osborn
WASHINGTON - Frank D. Osborn, 86, of Washington passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home.
Frank was born on August 16, 1934, in Madison County, AL, to the late James D. and Susie V. Madry Osborn. On December 26, 1953, he married Glenna Mitchell in Pekin. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2005. On July 3, 2006, he married Nancy (Mitchel) Frainer in Washington. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Rick, Tim (Tara) and Steve (Kathy) Osborn and Vicki (Robert) Paulsell; siblings, Ron Osborn, Mary (Charles) Wales and Brenda (Walter) Hyland; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and his pets, Turbo and Bella.
He was also preceded in death by four sisters, one brother and a granddaughter, Tracy.
Frank worked as a research mechanic at Caterpillar for 31 years, retiring in 1982, and helped build several homes in the Beverly Manor area over the years. He was a kind man who enjoyed being in nature whenever he could, whether it was camping or fishing, and was an animal lover. He was a member of New Castle Bible church in Mackinaw and loved his church family dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastors Kevin Sauder and Ralph Bauer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Castle Bible Church.
Frank's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.