Frank E. Larkin
PEORIA - Frank E. Larkin, 97, of Peoria died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Frank was born on May 27, 1922, in Peoria to Frank E. and Hazel L. (Arnold) Larkin. He married Georgette M. Idle on July 17, 1943. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2015, in Peoria.
He is survived by his son, Michael Larkin.
Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 1942-46 as Petty Officer/1st Class. He was a signalman for the Navy, escorted convoys in the North Atlantic and was involved with the nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll.
One of Frank's crowning achievements was serving the Kerasotes' family and their theaters as the general manager in Springfield from 1937 to 1986. Frank went on to work as the front of house manager and greeted the public at I.C.C. East Peoria Campus' Performing Arts Center from 1986-2015. Frank was highly regarded in the community from a very young age and was active in the Peoria Chamber of Commerce.
Frank was baptized and confirmed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended there for many years.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria, with Fr. James Pankiewicz officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Entombment will take place at 4 p.m. Tues., Aug. 20, 2019, at American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to Sophia's Kitchen through Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
