Frank E. Streibich
PEORIA - Frank E. Streibich, age 93, of Peoria passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 4:15 a.m. at Generations of Peoria.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1925, in Peoria to Frank A. and Lena (Weidknech) Streibich. He married Doris Loheide on Feb. 18, 1951, in Peoria. She passed away on Dec. 4, 2016, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Frank Michael Streibich; one grandson, Nicholas Scott; and two sisters, Louise Croslin and Eleanor Dahlberg.
Survivors include two daughters, Marlee (David) Scott of Washington and Amy (Scott Johnson) Streibich of Peoria Heights; one son, Matthew (Jeanne) Streibich of Shorewood, IL; four grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Maxwell and Grace; and one great-grandson, Ethan.
Frank was a graduate of Manual High School. He then earned his engineering degree from Bradley University. Following school, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he worked at the family hardware store, Streibich's Hardware, becoming owner and operator in 1960 until his retirement and the store closing in 2015.
He was involved in many service organizations, including the Scottish Rite, order of the Jesters, the Shriners at Mohammed Temple, where he was the Potentate in 1978, and a lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Frank's life will be Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. A memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the church.
You may view Frank's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019