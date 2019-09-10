Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Streibich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. Streibich


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank E. Streibich Obituary
Frank E. Streibich
PEORIA - Frank E. Streibich, age 93, of Peoria passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 4:15 a.m. at Generations of Peoria.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1925, in Peoria to Frank A. and Lena (Weidknech) Streibich. He married Doris Loheide on Feb. 18, 1951, in Peoria. She passed away on Dec. 4, 2016, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Frank Michael Streibich; one grandson, Nicholas Scott; and two sisters, Louise Croslin and Eleanor Dahlberg.
Survivors include two daughters, Marlee (David) Scott of Washington and Amy (Scott Johnson) Streibich of Peoria Heights; one son, Matthew (Jeanne) Streibich of Shorewood, IL; four grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Maxwell and Grace; and one great-grandson, Ethan.
Frank was a graduate of Manual High School. He then earned his engineering degree from Bradley University. Following school, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he worked at the family hardware store, Streibich's Hardware, becoming owner and operator in 1960 until his retirement and the store closing in 2015.
He was involved in many service organizations, including the Scottish Rite, order of the Jesters, the Shriners at Mohammed Temple, where he was the Potentate in 1978, and a lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Frank's life will be Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. A memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the church.
You may view Frank's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now