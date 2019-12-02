|
|
Frank Faw
TOLUCA - Frank Faw, 95, of Toluca passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born on July 15, 1924, in Cropsey, Illinois, to the late Frank Sr. and Matilda "Tillie" Bose Faw, he married the love of his life, Sylvia Mae Massino, on June 20, 1951.
Frank will be remembered for his quick-witted sense of humor, his love of community and his devotion to his wife. Frank worked for WABCO, a heavy equipment manufacturing company, for 31 years. He first worked on the proving grounds, testing the largest earth moving and off-highway equipment in the world. This hands-on experience was followed by many years in service, sales and training, where he became an expert in earth moving and heavy equipment. One of his favorite positions was as Service Training Manager, which allowed him to travel extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America, and during the summer months often brought his family. He loved his work and described his time at WABCO as the "best job ever."
Frank, also known as "Flea," had a passion for golf. From 1967 to 1969, he worked tirelessly on evenings and weekends to help build a community golf course. His contributions to the physical clearing and development of the land greatly facilitated the opening of Tall Oaks in the summer of 1969. In addition to clearing the land, building bridges and moving earth, he helped design and build the clubhouse. It was a labor of love and he enjoyed every minute of it. In his own words, Flea said, "it brought the whole community together." Fifty years after its opening, Tall Oaks continues to bring those with the love of golf in Toluca and the surrounding communities together.
Having loved his community, Frank devoted many hours to the city of Toluca, serving as an Alderman for 24 years, and as Mayor for four years. Projects he championed included implementing a reverse osmosis water purification system and bringing ambulance service to the town. He was known as having the ability to get things done. Frank also spent many years as a volunteer fireman. With an extra-large helping of common sense and the ability to figure out and fix anything, Frank was a master wood worker. Some of his favorite projects were building model antique cars and elaborate doll houses, some of which he donated to charity auctions. No project was too big or too small for him to tackle.
Surviving are his son, Jerry (Barbara) Faw of Toluca; daughter, Sandy Szakach of New York City, New York; grandson, Jason (Chelsey) Faw of Toluca; great-grandson, Hunter Faw; sister, Mary Lou Koskosky of North Carolina; brother, Charles Faw of Peoria; his cherished care worker, Carol Gleason of Henry; and his precious Boston Terrier, Copper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sylvia in 2016; infant son, Michael James; brother, Donald Faw; and sisters, Betty Katchmar and Rosella Hornsby.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca, with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca. Burial will be in St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Toluca.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca or Toluca-Rutland Fire Department.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019