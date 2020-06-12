Frank Marjanovich
Frank Marjanovich
PEORIA - Frank Marjanovich, age 93, died at 9 am June 3 at University Rehab. He was born on November 23, 1926 to Frank and Elizabeth (Haluska) Marjanovich. He married Darlene Taft at the Cathedral in Peoria in 1952. He later married Jan Gorman.
Frank was part of the depression era generation which produced so many unique individuals. At a very young age Frank sold newspapers in downtown Peoria. He was a caddie, caddie master, and eventually assistant pro golfer under Maury White at the Country Club of Peoria. Frank graduated from Woodruff High in 1945 and was a standout on the golf team.
Frank owned and operated several taverns in Peoria starting with the Knox Inn, Highway Tap, Kismet, Towers Lounge, The Last Hurrah, Olivers Pizza, and Wisconsin Tap.
Surviving are son Mark (Ellen) Marjanovich, daughter Sandra Carnes, eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by daughter Laura Lasher, brothers John and Joe, and sisters Ellen and Mary.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
