Frank N. Grimsley
PEORIA - Frank N. Grimsley, age 92, of Peoria passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; his daughters, Sandra (Scott) Lazenby and Brenda Stubbs; six grandchildren, Kara Erhart, Brooks Stenoish, Adam Lazenby, Julia Brown, Matt Stubbs and Mike Stubbs; 14 great-grandchildren; his devoted niece, Sue Kirk; and granddog, Summer.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregg N. Grimsley in 2004.
Frank enjoyed and appreciated a long and successful career at Caterpillar Tractor Company. His career took him and his family overseas for eleven years. He enjoyed being able to experience new cultures and adventures with his family.
He was totally devoted to Betty, his childhood sweetheart and wife of 72 years. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He saw to it that all of his grandchildren received a college education, knowing that this was a gift he could give them that no one could take away. He was a kind and gentle man. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later time.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020