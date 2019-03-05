Home

Frank R. Ball


1948 - 2019
CANTON - Frank R. Ball, 70, of Canton passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. The Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will be in Orendorff-Breeds Cemetery in rural Canton, followed by a celebration of life service at noon at the Goose Pit in Banner.
Memorials can be made to the , the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Fulton County Humane Society.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
