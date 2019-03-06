Home

Frank Silotto Obituary
Frank Silotto
SPARLAND - Frank Silotto, age 87, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, formerly of Hopewell Estates, Sparland, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2019, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Frank was born on February 10, 1932, in Canton, Illinois.
Frank's life-long profession was in the marine repair business as owner of Riverside Marine, and later as Frank's Repair for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Linda; one sister in Canton, Illinois; daughter, Jeannie Sweazy and son in-law, Mark, of Mapleton, Illinois; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry; and his son, Randy.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations are recommended to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
Local arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
