Frank Stout
EAST PEORIA - Frank D. Stout, 75, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 27, 1944, in Peoria to Henry Merritt Stout and Beverly (Kautz) Stout-Tibbetts. He married Linda Clark on July 2, 1966, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Stout of East Peoria; two children, Angie (Chris Newtson) Grishaw and Tim (Patty) Stout, both of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Turner and Bethany Grishaw and Dawson and Anna Stout; and one brother, Dale Stout.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dan Tibbetts.
Frank was a Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
He worked in the office at Caterpillar, Inc. for 33 years.
Frank enjoyed stock car racing and wood working.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with First Baptist Church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Morton.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020