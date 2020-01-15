|
Frank X. Kickel Jr.
PEORIA - Frank X. Kickel Jr., age 91, of Peoria died on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Heritage Healthcare of Chillicothe.
Frank was born on November 28, 1928, the son of Frank X. Kickel Sr. and Louise Ziebert Kickel in Farmington, IL.
Survivors include one niece, Sally Givens Cloyd of Peoria; and two nephews, Jeffrey Givens of Peoria and Erik Givens of Princeville, IL.
Frank graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, in 1957. After graduation, he worked on varied art projects under the direction of head of the art department of St. Ambrose, Rev. E.M. Catich. Some of these projects included stone carving, calligraphy and associated sculptures and painting of his own, until his retirement in the mid 1990s.
A funeral Mass will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with Fr. David Richardson officiating. Burial will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.
