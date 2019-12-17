|
Frankey D. Otto
LEWISTOWN – Frankey D. Otto, 81, of Lewistown, passed away at 2:20 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Loft in Canton. He was born on April 11, 1938 in Mason County, IL to William "Fred" and Edna "Ellen" (Adkins) Otto. He married Coleen Pierson on August 30, 1984 in Havana, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are eight children, Chuck (Lisa) Otto of Pekin, IL, Frank (Carol) Otto of San Jose, IL, Thomas Otto of New Holland, IL, Joann (Jose) Flores of San Jose, IL, Jeannie (Ron) Baughman of Smithfield, IL, Lila Putman of Bryant, IL, Bobby (Bob) Hall of Lewistown, IL, and Ida (Terry) Mcbride of Bryant, IL; nineteen grandchildren; numerous Great and Great-Great Grandchildren; Two brothers, William Otto of Havana, IL and Rick Otto of Springfield, IL; six sisters, Wanda Rouse, Nancy Hallmark, Doris Johnson and Sheliah Jones all of Havana, IL, Mary Henderson of Morton, IL and Karen (Jim) Dyas of Springfield, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Johnny Otto and Jim "Cookie" Cook; one grandson, two Great-Great Grandchildren; and four brothers, Donald, Johnny, James, and Scotty Otto.
Frankey worked For Caterpillar Inc. for over 30 years. He enjoyed square dancing, outdoors, camping, and woodworking.
A Celebration of Life and Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, IL will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials may be made to Lewistown Fire & Rescue or . To leave online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019