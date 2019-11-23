|
Frankie "Frank" DeWitt
WASHINGTON - Frankie "Frank" DeWitt Sr., 83, of Washington passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Frank was born on April 23, 1936, in Galesburg to the late Eugene L. and Della Lou Peacock DeWitt. He married Joyce M. Johnson in Memphis, TN, on March 28, 1959.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce of Washington; children, Frankie (Bonnie) DeWitt Jr. of Springfield, MO, Kim Dewitt of Seymour, MO, Sheri (Richard) Horton of Seymour, MO, and Kristi (Chris) Drinnin of Ames, IA; 17 grandchildren; sister, Eva Gilchrist; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by 9 siblings; a daughter-in-law, Pat DeWitt; and one grandson, Robbie Lee DeWitt.
Frank attended Woodruff High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked at Hiram Walker for 18 years in the Cooperage department and went on to retire from Caterpillar after 25 years in the Morton Parts department.
Frank had many interests, including bowling, camping and travel. He was an avid Cardinals fan and a member of the Jayco Jaytrackers. Frank was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A service with military honors will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Frank's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019