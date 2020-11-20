1/1
Franklin Delano Barnhart
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Delano Barnhart
PEORIA - Franklin D Barnhart of Peoria passed away Nov. 18, 2020 at Generations in Peoria IL. Frank was born April 13, 1933 to Zelia and Warren Barnhart in Hollow Rock, Tenn. He married Malinda Caroline Leitner March 24,1957 in Peoria.
He is survived by three sons, Frank R, (Kathy) Barnhart of Manito, Keith of Springfield and Duane of Forest City; two granddaughters, AnnMarie (Shawn) Jones of California, Maryland, and Morgan Barnhart of Forest City; and two great-granddaughters, Finley and Everly Jones. He also is survived by one sister and two brothers.
He was preceded by his wife Malinda, his mother, father, two sisters, two brothers, his friend and caregiver Janet Stein.
Frank was employed for over thirty years at Allied Mills/Continental Grain in Bartonville, then Bel-Wood Nursing Home in Bellevue. Frank was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed catfishing, squirrel and rabbit hunting.
Funeral arrangements are private and through Endsley Sedgwick Funeral Home Bartonville. followed by internment at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Peoria. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home
1107 W. Garfield
Bartonville, IL 61607
(309) 697-6341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved