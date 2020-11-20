Franklin Delano Barnhart
PEORIA - Franklin D Barnhart of Peoria passed away Nov. 18, 2020 at Generations in Peoria IL. Frank was born April 13, 1933 to Zelia and Warren Barnhart in Hollow Rock, Tenn. He married Malinda Caroline Leitner March 24,1957 in Peoria.
He is survived by three sons, Frank R, (Kathy) Barnhart of Manito, Keith of Springfield and Duane of Forest City; two granddaughters, AnnMarie (Shawn) Jones of California, Maryland, and Morgan Barnhart of Forest City; and two great-granddaughters, Finley and Everly Jones. He also is survived by one sister and two brothers.
He was preceded by his wife Malinda, his mother, father, two sisters, two brothers, his friend and caregiver Janet Stein.
Frank was employed for over thirty years at Allied Mills/Continental Grain in Bartonville, then Bel-Wood Nursing Home in Bellevue. Frank was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed catfishing, squirrel and rabbit hunting.
Funeral arrangements are private and through Endsley Sedgwick Funeral Home Bartonville. followed by internment at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Peoria. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com