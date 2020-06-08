Franklin Delano Fosco
PEKIN - Franklin Delano Fosco, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 10:50 a.m. at his home in Pekin, IL, with his wife, Judy, by his side.
Frank was born on Dec. 2, 1932, in Peoria to Joe and Leona (Waldschmidt) Fosco. He married Judy Deimel on Sept. 4, 1970, in Peoria. She survives, along with one brother, Leonard Fosco; one daughter, Dianne (Glenn) Beccue; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Christine; one sister; and two brothers.
Frank was retired from the Teamsters Local 627. He served in the United States Marine Corp in the Korean War. He was a man who loved to live life to his fullest doing what he enjoyed with Judy. He spent many years boating and captaining their boat, the "Judy K." Frank spent time boating at Detweiller Marina, East Port Marina and eventually retired and moved the "Judy K" to Lake of the Ozarks. In the Ozarks, Frank was either on the lake or fishing. Frank had a love for his family and was famous for his secret Italian sauce. The family loved his sauce and the recipe was only released to his niece upon passing. Frank and Judy also sponsored the Fosco Fiasco Italian Night at the Elks Lodge in Osage Beach, where he was a member, as well as a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 979. When Frank wasn't able to be at the lake, he pursued his true hobby, carving decorative duck decoys for competition at various wildlife shows. Frank was an avid NASCAR fan and for his 70th birthday drove a Petty car on the Talladega race track, which was a thrill of a lifetime. Frank had the honor of participating in the Peoria Honor Flight; the smile on his face when he got off the plane said it all. He was proud of his country.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will be practiced. You can watch Frank's funeral livestream through Facebook at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Peoria Honor Flight or organizations dear to you.
You may view Frank's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.