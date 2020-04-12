|
Franklin Eugene "Gene" Wamsley
NORTH PEKIN - Franklin Eugene "Gene" Wamsley, 85, of North Pekin passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his children and brother.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie; parents, Roy and
Beatrice (Lee) Wamsley; and brother, Robert Wamsley.
Gene later married Joyce Backer, and she survives.
Due to unavoidable circumstances, a private graveside service will be conducted. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Gene's complete obituary may be found at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020