Franklin G. Travis
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Franklin G. Travis, age 80, of Peoria Heights passed away at 9:39 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 1, 1940, in Peoria, a son to Arthur T. and Wilma Hazard Travis. On April 21, 1945, his father passed away in the line of duty during World War II. His mother was remarried to Raymond Diveley and he was raised by him as a child. Franklin honorably served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Caterpillar for 33 years until his retirement in 1997. Franklin was an avid golfer who lived a simple life.
Survivors include three sisters, Linda Holliman of Peoria Heights, Joann (Geza) Ehrentreu of Rockford and Debbie (Terry) Kenny of Peoria; four nieces, Christine Schindler of Peoria Heights, Shay (Wes) Higgins of Henderson, NV, Reka Ehrentreu of Rockford and Maggie Kenny of Peoria; one nephew, Chris (Joelle) Holliman of Connecticut; one great-niece, Kylie Schindler; and four great-nephews, Nathan, Peter and Lucas Holliman and Cody Schindler.
Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother-in-law, Frank Holliman.
Per Franklin's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a private burial of ashes took place in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
