Franklin "Frank" Hoyle
PEKIN ~ Franklin Eugene "Frank" Hoyle, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 1:25 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin.
Born December 30, 1935 in Tremont to Ernest Ervin and Bertie Irene (DeWeese) Hoyle, he married Norma Jean Kluever on March 12, 1976 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Larry Hoyle of North Pekin, Bart (Mary) Hoyle of Pekin, and Michael (Veronica) Hoyle of Juneau, Alaska; one daughter, Poleane (Jeff) Knight of Unionville, Missouri; three step-daughters, Sharon (Barry) Harms and Barbara Craig, both of Pekin, Nancy (Bud) Loy of Texas; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Spencer, Becky (Steve) Newcomb, and Wendy (Donnie) Barbour, all of Pekin; one brother, James (Tracy) Hoyle of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant grandson, Larry Eric Hoyle; two brothers, Jerry Hoyle and Richard Hoyle; and one sister, Carol Morrow.
Frank owned and operated Hoyle Transportation in Pekin for 43 years, retiring in June of 2010. Frank began his business in 1967 with three school buses. Previously, he worked at Keystone Steel and Wire Company in Bartonville for 15 years, working in the High Carbon Warehouse. Frank learned his work ethic at a young age as a newspaper boy.
Frank believed Christ was the son of God and the Holy Spirit shown through him to every person he ever met. He was the pillar of strength and compassion. He will be greatly missed by all. Frank enjoyed traveling and playing cards. He will be remembered for his love of his family, work family and community.
Private services will be held. The Rev. Lauren Padgett will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. A public gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to any area food bank.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020