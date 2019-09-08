|
|
Franklin W. Hammer
TOULON - Franklin William Hammer, 73, of Toulon died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Toulon Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Frank was born in Peoria on June 18, 1946, the son of William E. and Viola L. (Saathoff) Hammer. Frank graduated from Metamora Township High School. He married Jeannette L. Goodwin in Peoria on March 20, 1965. She preceded him in death on September 22, 2015.
Frank is survived by two daughters, Chris (Tim) Hearne OF Washington, IL, and Candy Conn of York, PA; two sons, William Hammer of Harwood Heights, IL, and Franklin (Kelli) Hammer II of Washington, IL; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Debbie Hammer of Peoria, IL, and Ida Hammer of Congerville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Kimberly Ann Hammer; and two brothers, James L. Hammer and Richard A. Hammer.
Frank worked for Schilli, retiring in 1992. Frank was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family deeply. His love for fast cars and building hot rods were some of his favorite hobbies. He was extremely proud of his family. He enjoyed all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren from Illinois as far as the east coast. He was a great artist and photographer in his spare time. All of us were grateful to receive some of his special talents from building cars to all sporting functions. He is now reunited with our mother as they wished they could be.
Honoring our parents' request as they are now reunited, there will be a celebration of life for the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the .
Please leave an online condolence for Frank's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019