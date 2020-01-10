|
Franklin Yancick
BARTONVILLE - Franklin Lee Yancick, 82, of Bartonville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 10:27 a.m. at Manor Court of Peoria.
He was born December 11, 1937 in Farmington, the son of Mike and Pauline Almasi Yancick. Franklin married E. Jean Anderson on October 15, 1966 in Farmington.
Frank is survived by his wife of fifty-three years; two daughter, Amy (Dennis) Gray of Bartonville, and Holly (Mike) Tomlinson of Edwards; two grandsons, Matt Tomlinson and Luke Tomlinson, both of Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, and four brothers.
Frank was an Electrician and Switchman with Ameren Cilco until his retirement on January 1, 1996.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Frank was an Army Veteran, serving from 1961-1967.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church. Pastor Craig Swenson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church or South Side Mission.
To view Frank's memorial page or to leave an online tribute please go to wwwschmidthaller.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020