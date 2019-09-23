|
Fred Carrell
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Fred Carrell of Peoria Heights died peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 2, 1950, in West Plains, Missouri, to Gerald and Else Carrell.
A retired jeweler, he also served for 12 years on the Peoria Heights School Board, and most recently served as the Clerk for Richwood's Township. He was a member of Kiwanis and a member of the Masonic Order.
He married Shelia Harmon on October 20, 1990, and she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Michael (Aimee) Carrell of Germantown Hills and Dane (Relyn) Carrell of Peoria; three grandchildren, Chloe, Tyler and Adelyn; a brother, Jerry (Sally) Carrell of Peoria; and two nephews, Jason Carrell of Peoria Heights and Justin Carrell of Des Plains.
His parents, and one grandson, Ethan, preceded him in death.
He was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church, 1115 E. Republic, Peoria IL, where there will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, September 28, at 1 p.m The Reverend Dr. Randy A. Williams will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glen Oak Christian Church, the Illinois Cancer Center, Peoria Branch, or Heifer International at www.heifer.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019