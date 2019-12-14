|
|
Fred D. Weaver
HANNA CITY — Fred D. Weaver, 84, of Hanna City passed away at 2:54 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton. He was born on November 12, 1935, in Chandlerville, IL, to Murray Weaver and Robertine (Garner) Bragg. He was married to Ann Ramige for 65 years. They married on September 5, 1954, at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Rodney (Pam) Weaver of Hanna City, Ward (Tina) Weaver of Batavia, IL, and Annette (the late Steve) Williams of Trivoli, IL; seven grandchildren, Steven, Brandy, Trevor, Grant, Joshua, Audrey, and Nick; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Don Weaver.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Casey; and one great-grandchild.
Fred worked in the lumber business for 50 years being a branch manager at Hines in Chicago and owning Weaver Lumber Co. in Hanna City. He was a member officer of Timberlake Country Club, Hanna City Optimist Club, Hanna City Sportsman Club, and Hanna City State Bank. Officer of East Peoria Jaycee. Served on the school board for Hanna City grade school and Farmington School District. Vice President of the Hanna City Country Manor. Served on the Hanna City volunteer fire department. Fred enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and watching the Chicago Cubs win the World Series. Fred always stated that he couldn't have done all of the things without the help from the love of his life, Ann.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. before the service. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory following the service. Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or . To view Fred's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019