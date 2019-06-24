Fred E. Braastad

DUNLAP - Fred Erik Braastad, MD, age 62, of Dunlap passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Peoria.

Fred was born to Sigfred and Anna (Erikson) Braastad on April 3, 1957, in Sioux Falls, SD, and attended the University of South Dakota, studying chemistry. He completed medical school at University of South Dakota and came to Peoria, IL, as a surgical resident at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in 1986. He joined Dr. Carl Adams, Dr. Charles Montgomery and Dr. Rich Archer in Associated Surgical Group and was on staff at OSF for over 30 years. He also worked at Proctor Hospital and Methodist Medical Center. He was also on staff at Mason District Hospital in Havana, IL, and enjoyed working there. He was currently employed by OSF with OSF Healthcare Surgery Group and loved working with his partners, especially Dr. Gavish Patel.

Fred met his wife, Linda Walling, while both were residents at OSF. They were married on July 28, 1990, and had nearly 29 years of happiness together.

Fred's proudest achievements were his two daughters. He loved them deeply and felt great joy in watching them grow into the women they are today.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Taylor and Morgan Braastad; brother, Robert Braastad, MD; sister, Brenda Braastad; sisters-in-law, Linda and Sue Braastad; brother- in-law, Brad (Peg) Walling; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Walling. Also surviving are his father-in-law, William Walling, MD; and step-father-in-law, Merle Toliver; as well as many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Braastad; brother-in-law, Paul Nyberg, MD; and mother-in-law, Jo Toliver.

Fred's hobbies included sailing, photography, woodworking, traveling, watching hockey and playing with his dogs, but most of all, Fred was dedicated to medicine and spent his life trying to help others. He held a close bond with many coworkers and patients and felt losses deeply. He was humble about his successes. He had a huge heart and was easy to love. He will be forever missed.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 3 to 7 p.m., also at the mortuary. The Rev. Frank Dunaway, MD, will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Franciscan Sisters of John the Baptist, 1209 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights, IL 61616; or TAPS of Pekin.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019