Fred E. Hajny
WASHINGTON – Fred E. Hajny, 71, of Washington, IL died at 1:31 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home.
Born on March 27, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to Albert and Mary (Lednicky) Hajny, he married Rose Marie Butzen on April 23, 1969 at Sacred Heart Church in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 sons, Joseph Albert (Kelly) Hajny and Mike Hajny, both of East Peoria, IL, 8 grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Shane, Noah, Blake, Raegan, Quinn, and Corey, his twin brother, Rudy (Virginia) Hajny of East Peoria, and his sister, Mary (Irvin) Latta of Chillicothe, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother Joseph Hajny.
Fred was a proud US Air Force Veteran, serving with the Strategic Air Command during the Vietnam Era from 1968 to 1972.
He worked at Pabst Brewery as a Supervisor for 15 years, and then at Mitsubishi Motors as an Assemblymen for 20 years, retiring in 2009.
Fred was an Executive Board Member of the American Legion Post #100 in Washington, and always enjoyed talking about the military. He volunteered numerous times when the Vietnam Wall Memorial traveled through Central Illinois. He also coached various sports for his sons with NTRA, and will be remembered as a very devoted family man.
A memorial service for Fred will be at 6 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Bob DeBolt will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-6 Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #100 in Washington.
Fred's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be left for his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020