Fred Kniep
MORTON - Fred W. "Bud" Kniep, 88, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Morton.
He was born on September 24, 1931, in St. Louis, Mo., to Fred W. Sr. and Mabel (Klockenbrink) Kniep. He married Nancy Revelle on June 14, 1952, in St. Louis.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy; his children, Paula (Paul) Macy of Shirley, Ill., Gayle (Eric) Ackerman of Morton, David (Sara) Kniep of Morton, Darla (Bill) Dobbins of Morton and Daniel (Kristine) Kniep of Morton; 17 grandchildren, Jason (Jamie) Macy, Emily (Kevin) Lund, Jordan (Matthew) Weber, Nancy Ackerman, Christy (Noah) Siemon, Corrie Ackerman, Joseph Ackerman, Daniel Ackerman, Tracy (Chris) Formhals, Bradley (Amanda) Kniep, Nathaniel (Leah) Dobbins, Danielle (Jeremy) Johnson, Whitney (Noah) Menold, Shelby Dobbins, Kayla (John) Luginbuhl, Travis Kniep and Karlie Kniep; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by one grandson, Peter Ackerman; one great-grandson, Tripp Dobbins; one sister, Alyce Likens; and one brother, Paul Kniep.
Fred had served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, as an Artillery Forward Observer. He held positions as a salesman and engineer, and finally moved to his dream job as owner of Builders Service and Supply in Morton, building commercial steel buildings.
In his retirement, Fred had focused on the ministries that he had come to love, which included CBMC (Christian Business Men's Connection), CAP (Christian Alliance of Panama), Until He Returns Bible Ministries, CARS Mission and The Christian Center. Fred loved the Lord, was a follower of Christ and shared his faith with others.
Beyond his passion for his family and their needs, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed swimming; he could often be seen at the Morton Pool.
He was a member of Grace Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, with Pastor Tim Bertsche and Pastor Brad Habegger officiating, followed by military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, both at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Until He Returns Bible Ministries, P.O. Box 192, Morton, IL; or Grace Church for the Pavilion Building Fund.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Fred's online video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www. knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019