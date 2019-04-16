|
Fred Schmidgall
DEER CREEK - Fred Schmidgall, 92, of Deer Creek passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Fred was born on February 6, 1927, in Deer Creek to Fred Sr. and Edna (Herberger) Schmidgall. He married Betty Roake on January 5, 1951, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2001.
He was also preceded in death by one infant great-granddaughter, Kyla Jo Schmidgall; and one sister, Evelyn Deterts.
Fred is survived by two sons, Steven "Mike" (Kary) Schmidgall of Eureka and Gary Schmidgall of Deer Creek; five grandchildren, Christopher (Liz), Matthew (Lisa), Nicholas (Larae), Jesse and Heather Schmidgall; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Norris of Goodfield and Marion (Bob) Fritch of Mackinaw; one brother-in-law, Bob Deterts of Hopedale; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Johnson of Mesa, Ariz.
Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years, retiring in 1982, and was a lifelong farmer in Deer Creek. Fred was a member of the Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276 for over 65 years. He formerly attended the Mount Hawley Community Church in Peoria.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with a minister of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to the service, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
To view Fred's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019