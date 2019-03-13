|
Fred Schubach
PEORIA - Fred Michael "Mike" Schubach, 61, of Bloomington, IN, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Bloomington, IN.
He was born on February 16, 1958, in Galesburg, IL, to Fred and Louise Schubach.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Samantha Louise Schubach, and his son, Michael Spencer Schubach, both of Peoria, IL; two sisters, Terry D. Schubach (and Larry Gelb) of Brookline, MA, and Ellen Schubach of Southlake, Texas; two nieces, Amelia Walcek and Hannah Walcek; and cousins, Mark and Kirk Michelson and their families.
Michael moved to the Peoria, IL, area after graduating from Indiana University to run the family clothing business, Fred Schubach Men's Clothing, which at one point had three locations: Peoria, IL, Galesburg, IL, and Burlington, IA. Subsequently, Michael became a Certified Financial Planner for several companies and had many clients over the years throughout Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. He participated in many volunteer activities in the Peoria area, including WCBU, American Red Cross, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Downtown Rotary Club, YWCA of Peoria and Lakeview Museum. In 1997, Michael received the 40 Leaders Under 40 award from WMBD and Inter-Business Issues.
Michael's passion was Rugby. He played at Indiana University from 1976 to 1981. He then played and coached the Peoria Rugby Club since 1981. Throughout his Rugby experiences, he received many accolades for his coaching acumen and insights on the sport. He was selected to Coach at all levels of the sport. He was most proud of being elected an Illinois State Collegiate Rugby Coach in 1994. Michael was also instrumental in starting the local high school clubs in Central Illinois. Michael's most recent rugby endeavor was as an Assistant Rugby Coach at Indiana University this past year in Bloomington, IN. He will be missed by his family and his extended Rugby family he made over his lifetime.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Please make all memorial donations to either Indiana University Rugby Club (www.iurugby.com) or the Peoria Rugby Club, PO Box 6036 Peoria, IL 61601-6036, in Michael's name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019