Fred Strube Sr.
PEORIA - Fred Merle Strube Sr., age 80 years, a resident of St. Cloud, Florida, and a native of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 21, 2019, at his home.
Fred was born on October 5, 1939, in Peoria, IL. He was the son of Henry James and Ida M. (Mitzelfelt) Strube. Fred was united in marriage to Cindy Mechling. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by a daughter, Karen (Mike) Getz of Bartonville, Illinois; son, Fred (Lisa) Strube Jr. of St. Cloud, Florida; son, Darrell (Debbie) Strube of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Stephanie Strube of Lamar, Colorado; a brother, Chuck Strube of St. Cloud, Florida; a sister, Darlene Reed Cornish of Peoria; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Howard, Hank, Jim, John and Floyd Strube.
Fred was a successful owner and operator of Fred Strube Automotive for over 25 years in Peoria, before moving to St. Cloud and opening Winner Air. Fred continued his love for cars into "retirement" building SCCA and GT-1 racecars for some top drivers. Fred was an avid stock car racer himself for over 40 years. He is fondly remembered for his love of "anything with an engine and four wheels."
"The time has come for me to leave this life. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith."
The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a service honoring the life of Fred Strube Sr., on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Preston-Hanley Funeral Home, 405 Rusche Avenue, Creve Coeur, Illinois. Pastor Bill Wyatt will officiate. Private interment will be in the Cypress Cemetery in Cypress, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the , Regional Office, 2141 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, Illinois 62704, .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019