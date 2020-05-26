|
Freda Brooks
PEORIA - Freda M. Brooks, 95, of Peoria passed on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on September 15, 1924, in Beardstown, IL, to Carl and Bessie (Huppers) Treadway. She married William C. Brooks on April 28, 1944. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1998. Her parents and two brothers, Floyd and Carlos Treadway, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two sons, Delbert (Mary) Brooks of Peoria and Charles Brooks of Pheonix, AZ. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Brooks of St. Joseph, IL, David (Karina) Brooks of Queen Creek, AZ, Michelle (Kevin) Israel of Chandler, AZ, and Michael (Kristin) Brooks of Gilbert AZ; and eight great-grandchildren.
Freda worked for Scheirer's Dairy for many years before retiring. She was a member of Willow Hill United Methodist Church in Germantown Hills and enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to Arizona with her good friend, Louise.
A private graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to the thank the exceptional staff at Apostolic Christian Skylines for the wonderful care they provided to Freda.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria. Online condolences can be submitted at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020