Fredde L. Schertz


1945 - 2020
Fredde L. Schertz Obituary
Fredde L. Schertz
LOWPOINT - Fredde L. Schertz, 74, of Lowpoint, IL, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 27, 1945, in Peoria, IL, to Eldon A. and Eileen E. (Bachman) Schertz.
Surviving are his siblings, Edward (Irene) Schertz of Cahokia, IL, Mary Schertz of Elkart, IN, Ann Schertz of Cumberland, KY, and Kathryn (David) Kortemeier of Metamora; three nephews; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Fredde was a life-long farmer who farmed in the Lowpoint area. He attended Hesston College in Hesston, Kansas, and also DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. Fredde was very proud of his service of five years in the Peace Corps in India during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Peace Corps, Office of Gifts and Grants Management, 1275 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20526.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
