MORTON - Freddie F. "Fred" Simmons, formerly of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Maryland Heights, MO.
He was born on October 3, 1941, in Alex, OK, to Robert Roy Simmons and Dora Evalene Shackelford
He graduated from Alex High School in 1959. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Illinois Army National Guard. He was a Past Master Mason of Lodge 352 in Morton, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lois; daughters, Rachel Link of Buffalo, NY, and Jennifer (Nathan) Bax of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren, Johnathan Link, Laura Link and Annalesa Bax; brother, A.B. (Joanne) Simmons of Wylie, TX; sister, Margaret Lile of Lake Havasu City, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Roy and Dora Simmons; stepmother, Mary Simmons; brothers, Roy Dean Simmons and James Simmons; sister, Gladys Carr; and an infant son.
Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Charles, MO, The or Stray Haven Rescue.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 318 S. Duchesne Drive, St. Charles, MO, on Saturday, September 14, at 2 p.m.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
