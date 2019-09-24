|
Frederick "Fred" Ahten
CREVE COEUR - Frederick "Fred" Lee Ahten, 80, of Creve Coeur passed away at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Jan. 22, 1939, in East Peoria to Arthur H. and Rosalie (Combs) Ahten, he married Barbara J. Peterlin on Mar. 10, 1962, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Julie (Dan) Stickelmaier of Bartonville; one son, Jerry (Tammy) Ahten of Newark, Mo.; four grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Ahten, Brooke (Gabe) Cox, Michelle (Bryant) Crouch and Kimberly (Nick) Terry; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Peggy Ahten of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers.
Fred was a veteran of the United States Army.
He had worked as an electrician at Bemis Bag Company in Peoria for 40 years, retiring in 1998.
Fred loved to tinker, especially with small engines, old tube televisions and his 1927 Model T. He also enjoyed fishing in Wisconsin, vacationing in Branson and listening to Gospel Music. Fred was the family man, who loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.
He was a 50-year member of Morgan Street Baptist Church and later a 15-year member of First Baptist Church in Creve Coeur.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Creve Coeur. Pastor David Lynn will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 425 Rusche Street, Creve Coeur, IL 61610; or , Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019