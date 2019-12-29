|
Frederick Byron Dully
PEKIN - Fred Dully, formerly of Pekin, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Vista, California.
Fred was born on February 1, 1944, to Ralph and Marjorie Dully in Pekin, IL.
He is survived by his two daughters, Dawn Dully and Jodi (Mike) Fegter; four grandchildren, Olivia, Kennedy, Madelaine and Tabitha; his constant companion, Jingles; and brother, Jim (Sarah) Dully.
Cremation has been accorded and there will be no services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019