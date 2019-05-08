Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Frederick C. Wernsman

PEORIA - Frederick C. Wernsman, age 77, of Peoria passed away at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, with his wife by his side.
Born February 15, 1942, in LaSalle, IL, he was a son to Henry and Catherine (Halm) Wernsman. He married Elanna Ritchie in 1965 in LaSalle Peru. She survives.
Fred worked in insurance sales for the majority of his life. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hanging with his friends at the Knights of Columbus St. Jude Hall. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife, Elanna of Peoria; two children, Michael (Mary Ellen) Wernsman of Milan, IL, and Mary Clare Delmore of New Berlin, WI; four grandchildren, Alex Wernsman, Ashton and Keegan Glaus and Liam Delmore; seven sisters; and one brother.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Fred's memory may be made to St. Bede Academy in Peru, IL; Boys Without Fathers; and Illinois Cancer Care.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019
