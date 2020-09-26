Frederick "Fred" Clarence BolandPEORIA - Frederick "Fred" C. Boland, 71, of Woodville, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.He was born on January 28, 1949 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, to Patricia and Charles Boland. He divorced from Debra Waller, who survives. He spent the remainder of his life with Jan Simpson, who survives.Surviving are his mother, Patricia Boland of Peoria, IL; daughter, Tricia (Jake) Allen of Glasford, IL; son, Charlie (Jen) Boland of Pekin, IL; one granddaughter, Gracie Allen of Glasford, IL; and one sister, Dianne (Don) Schmidt of Getzville, NY.He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Boland; and twin brother, Edward T. Boland.Fred was a self-employed contractor for 52 years. He earned an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. He was awarded the Armed Forces Medal. Fred enjoyed fishing and spending time with his granddaughter and was a vintage car enthusiast.Memorial contributions can be made to the choice of the donor.