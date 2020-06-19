Frederick G. Seling Jr.
1941 - 2020
Frederick G. Seling, Jr
PEORIA - Frederick G. Seling, Jr, age 78, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. at his residence.
He was born Dec. 31, 1941 in Pekin to Frederick G. and Dorothy (Fields) Seling, Sr. He married Ellen Griffith on Sep. 8, 1962 in Peoria. She passed away Nov. 11, 2016 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.
Survivors include four children: Chris (Vic) Swenson of Canton, Jenny (Pat) Swartz of Bartonville, Eric (Tracy) Seling of Peoria, Tsirch (Julie) Seling of Tremont, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Fred was a Peoria Firefighter for 35 years, obtaining the rank of Engineer, retiring Feb. 1, 2000, working mostly out of Station 10 and Station 12. He also owned and operated Seling's Pet Grooming in Peoria for many years.
He was a member of the Peoria Firefighters Retirees Club.
He was an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter. He loved his puppy dogs and fed the wild bird's every day. He was a Cubs fan. His wife and family was everything to him.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria. Private funeral services will be Tuesday with burial in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to ASPCA.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
