Frederick Haddad Jr.PEORIA - Frederick John "Fred" Haddad Jr., of Hendersonville, North Carolina, formerly of Peoria, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was 81.Fred was born on Dec. 30, 1938, to Mary Ringness and Frederick John Haddad Sr., in Peoria. He graduated from Bradley University, then joined the United States Air Force. Fred was a grocer, the owner of Haddad's Market. He was a member of the Immaculate Catholic Church and enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and being with family.In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Gardula; and a brother, Robert Haddad.He is survived by Sandra Jean Averell Haddad, his wife of fifty-six years; children, David Haddad (Lisa) of Peoria, and Debbie Haddad of Hendersonville; siblings, Patsy Geske (Josh) of Eugene, Oregon, and Steve Haddad of Chicago, Illinois; and grandchildren, Lucas, Kaymien and Kinley Carnell of Peoria, and Maggie and Kennedy Haddad of Baltimore, Maryland.