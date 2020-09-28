1/1
Frederick John Haddad Jr.
Frederick John Haddad Jr.
PEORIA - Frederick John "Fred" Haddad Jr. of Hendersonville, North Carolina, formerly of Peoria, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was 81.
Fred was born on Dec. 30, 1938, to Mary Ringness and Frederick John Haddad Sr. in Peoria. He graduated from Bradley University, then joined the United States Air Force. Fred was a grocer, the owner of Haddad's Market. He was a member of the Immaculate Catholic Church and enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and being with family.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Gardula; and a brother, Robert Haddad.
He is survived by Sandra Jean Averell Haddad, his wife of fifty-six years; children, David Haddad (Lisa) of Peoria and Debbie Haddad of Hendersonville; siblings, Patsy Geske (Josh) of Eugene, Oregon, and Steve Haddad of Chicago, Illinois; and grandchildren, Anthony (Christa) Haddad, Joshua Haddad, Sarah Haddad and Katie Haddad. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Lucas, Kaymien and Kinley Carnell of Peoria and Maggie and Kennedy Haddad of Baltimore, Maryland.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Haddad family. I grew up on Ayres Ave. in West Peoria. I took my first job in high school @ Haddads. They treated me like family and it was always a really good place to work. The store in West Peoria along with all the people I met, both co-workers and customers, will always hold a special place in my heart. Both Fred’s taught me a lot, most of which I have carried with me throughout my life.
God Bless.

Greg Lohman
Mountain Home,AR
glohman60@gmail.com

Greg Lohman
Coworker
September 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. Fred gave me my first job as a teenager in 1965, and I’ve thought of him many times through the years. Like his father, he was a wonderful businessman and mentor, with a great sense of humor. I have many great memories of my years at Haddad’s in West Peoria.
Blessings to the family at this time of loss.
Marty Hadank
Friend
September 29, 2020
My first job was a grocery bagger at Haddad's back in 1973. Fred treated me like a part of his family. I will miss him and his kind face. He was such a great guy.
Robin Turner
Friend
September 29, 2020
To Patsy, Steve and the family of Freds, I send my deepest sympathy. Such good memories of Haddads on Wisconsin are cherished . You could always find either Fred or his dad serving their customers either with a smile or a helpful find. Sincerely, Joanie (Beckman) Papis
Joan papis
Friend
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Haddad family. Fred was a pivotal figure in my young teenage life as an employee of Haddad's Market between 1979 and 1984. He exemplified what a "good boss" should be along with his wonderful wife, Sandy.

Eternal rest grant unto Fred Haddad, Jr., O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Jeff Rae
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Sorry to see Fred’s passing, my condolences to his family. As a little kid back in the sixties I would walk through the back of my grandmas house on barker to the old haddads to get a few items and a soda at Doran at gas station.
It was a pleasure to do business with Fred and his dad.
So from the Armitages and O’Connor’s of west Peoria thank you for all those memories.
God bless,
Tripp O’Connor
Neighbor
